By EUobserver

China's Irish embassy has attracted an inundation of online jokes and memes internationally after tweeting a confusing analogy about its tough new style of diplomacy and a Greek fable. "Some people accused China for so-called 'wolf-warrior diplomacy'. In his well-known fable, Aesop described how the wolf accused the lamb of committing offences. The wolf is the wolf, not the lamb … BTW, China is not a lamb," the tweet said.