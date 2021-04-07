Ticker
New flare-up in Aegean tension between Greece and Turkey
By EUobserver
Greece has accused a Turkish coastguard vessel of twice crashing into a Greek port-authority boat in a recent incident and other Turkish ships of pushing migrant dinghies toward Greece. The reports come amid EU efforts to reset relations with Turkey, including new funds for refugees. "Everyone in the region, including the United States, are interested in stability and peace, the only troublemaker is Turkey," Greek military chief Konstantinos Floros said.