By EUobserver

Finnish foreign minister and EU special envoy Pekka Haavisto has embarked on a second trip to Addis Ababa to appeal for humanitarian access to Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region and to urge that "Eritrean forces shall withdraw from Tigray". He will also visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, amid concern on regional instability. Ethiopia was fighting a "difficult and tiresome" guerrilla war in Tigray, its prime minister said Sunday.