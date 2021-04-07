Ticker
French firm justifies Myanmar gas operation
By EUobserver
French energy firm Total has justified ongoing operations in Myanmar despite its massacre of civilians, by saying a shutdown would lead to forced labour or electricity blackouts. "Can we halt production of this gas that supplies electricity to a large population ... adding to their suffering?", Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Sunday. He was "appalled by the repressive action", Pouyanne added, after opposition leaders urged Total to pull the plug.