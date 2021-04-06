Tuesday

6th Apr 2021

French firms justifies Myanmar gas operation

French energy firm Total has justified ongoing operations in Myanmar despite its massacre of civilians, by saying a shutdown would lead to forced labour or electricity blackouts. "Can we halt production of this gas that supplies electricity to a large population ... adding to their suffering?", Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Sunday. He was "appalled by the repressive action", Pouyanne added, after opposition leaders urged Total to pull the plug.

EU missed March vaccination target for priority groups

The EU failed to reach its target of having at least 80 percent of the elderly and healthcare workers vaccinated by the end of March. According to estimates, 55 percent will be vaccinated by the end of June.

New Greek family bill 'drafted by anti-feminist lobby' claim

A family law bill currently under talks in Greece was drafted by an international men's movement, says Giota Massouridou, vice-president of the European Democratic Lawyers Association. Critics say the bill rolls backs international treaties to protect women against domestic violence.

Why Iceland isn't the gender paradise you think

Iceland's international reputation masks two blunt realities that face the country's women - the disproportionate levels of gender-based violence that they experience, and a justice system that is frequently suspicious and hostile towards victims of this violence.

Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance

A study from the London School of Economics found both political and economic nativism divides far-right MEPs across Europe, casting doubt on a possible future alliance - as proposed by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán.

  1. Data from 533 million Facebook users leaked online
  2. EU leaders in Turkey to meet Erdogan
  3. Bulgarian PM weakened by election
  4. Mecca only accepts 'immunised' pilgrims at Ramadan
  6. Finnish minister on second EU mission to Ethiopia
  7. New flare-up in Aegean tension between Greece and Turkey
  8. Jens-Peter Bonde, one of longest serving MEPs, has passed away

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

