By EUobserver

Jens-Peter Bonde, one of the longest serving MEPs in the European Parliament, lost his battle against cancer on Sunday (4 April) near his hometown of Copenhagen. He was elected member of the European Parliament in the first direct elections in 1979. He was re-elected six times consecutively and was a member of the conference of presidents for 17 years. Bonde is the husband of Lisbeth Kirk, the founder of EUobserver.