By EUobserver

Preliminary results from the parliamentary election on Sunday suggest Bulgaria's incumbent prime minister Boyko Borissov will come out with a win but a weaker public mandate. His centre-right GERB party led with 26 percent of the vote, losing ground to parties on the back of corruption allegations. The populist party There is Such a People (ITN) came in second with 17.9 percent, followed by the Socialists on 15 percent.