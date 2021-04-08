Thursday

8th Apr 2021

Ticker

Netanyahu nominated to try to form next Israeli government

By

Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin, has nominated current prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a government after the latest inconclusive election, but voiced doubt that any lawmaker could forge a parliamentary majority, The Guardian writes. The 23 March election, Israel's fourth in under two years, did not produce a clear path for any candidate to form a coalition capable of commanding a majority in the 120-member parliament.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

After 50 years, where do Roma rights stand now?

Beatings, forced sterilisation, police violence and fire bombings by right-wing extremists against Romani communities are still a reality in Europe. The corona pandemic only worsened this situation.

Analysis

Why Iran desperately wants a new nuclear deal

This week negotiations on a renewed nuclear deal with Tehran started in Vienna. Iran is desperate to have a deal quickly. Elections are coming up in June, and the economy is in terrible shape.

Opinion

Does new EU-ACP deal really 'decolonise' aid?

Since 2018, when the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries started negotiations on the deal that would replace the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, calls for "de-colonising aid" and a strong role for local actors in development have grown.

Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents

The European Commission says its president should be treated on an equal footing with the president of the European Council. The issue came to a head over a meeting in Ankara which saw von der Leyen separated from male counterparts.

Hundreds of thousands log on for 'spare' Belgian vaccinations

On Tuesday Belgium launched a new website, QVAX, where people who are not yet vaccinated or have no appointment to be vaccinated, could register in case 'spare' appointments come up. Brussels will start it's own system mid-April.

EU Parliament probes Czech MEP on China ties

The European Parliament has launched an internal probe into the conduct of Czech MEP Jan Zahradil over his dealings with China and a so-called 'friendship group'.

News in Brief

  1. EU life expectancy figures tell story of pandemic year
  2. Myanmar's UK envoy locked out of embassy
  3. EMA: blood clots are rare side-effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
  4. Digital platform for EU 'future conference' launches on 19 April
  5. Egypt's Sisi warns of potential conflict with Ethiopia
  6. G20 to explore global minimum corporate tax
  7. Third of Covid survivors suffer neurological or mental disorder
  8. Northern Ireland violence blamed on 'dishonest' Brexit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. After 50 years, where do Roma rights stand now?
  2. Why Iran desperately wants a new nuclear deal
  3. Does new EU-ACP deal really 'decolonise' aid?
  4. Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents
  5. Hundreds of thousands log on for 'spare' Belgian vaccinations
  6. EU Parliament probes Czech MEP on China ties
  7. Why Germans understand the EU best
  8. Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us