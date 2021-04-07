Ticker
Netanyahu nominated to try to form next Israeli government
By EUobserver
Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin, has nominated current prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a government after the latest inconclusive election, but voiced doubt that any lawmaker could forge a parliamentary majority, The Guardian writes. The 23 March election, Israel's fourth in under two years, did not produce a clear path for any candidate to form a coalition capable of commanding a majority in the 120-member parliament.