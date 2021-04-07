Ticker
US, Iran start indirect nuclear talks via European channel
By EUobserver
In a Viennese hotel, officials from Britain, France and Germany, will act as intermediaries between Iran and the US, shuttling between both delegations. Russia and China, the other parties to the 2015 nuclear pact, are also attending, Reuters reports. Tehran has repeatedly rebuffed "direct and indirect negotiations" while Washington said on Monday it expected the talks to be difficult. Neither side expected any early breakthrough.