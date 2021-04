By EUobserver

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says Nato should speed up his country's path toward membership, arguing that there is no other way to prevent further conflict in the eastern Donbass region, Deutsche Welle reports. Zelensky said his government hoped to be invited this year to join a Nato Membership Action Plan (MAP). "Nato is the only way to end the war in Donbass," he said.