Ticker
Third of Covid survivors suffer neurological or mental disorder
By EUobserver
One-in-three Covid-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months, suggesting the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems, scientists told Reuters. "Although the individual risks for most disorders are small, the effect across the whole population may be substantial," said an Oxford University psychiatrist who co-led the work.