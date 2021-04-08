Ticker
Digital platform for EU 'future conference' launches on 19 April
By EUobserver
A multilingual digital platform will launch on 19 April, allowing European citizens "to provide their views on any topic that they consider important for the future of the EU," the political organisers of the Conference on the Future of Europe said Wednesday. The platform will allow citizens to "put forward their ideas, comment on other people's ideas, create and participate in events," the executive board of the conference said.