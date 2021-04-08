By EUobserver

Average life expectancy statistics for 2019 dropped in Spain by 1.6 percent and in Bulgaria by 1.5 percent due to the pandemic, according to European Commission data out Wednesday. Lithuania, Poland, and Romania also suffered falls of 1.4 percent each. Denmark and Finland were the only countries who saw a modest increase, of 0.1 percent each. But not all EU member states reported figures on time, blurring the overall picture.