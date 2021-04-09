By EUobserver

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg said Thursday that compulsory vaccinations are legal in a ruling that might create a precedent for Covid-19 vaccination programmes. The ruling came after a complaint by Czech families regarding compulsory jabs for children. "The measures could be regarded as being 'necessary in a democratic society,'" the court said, adding that compulsory vaccines were in line with the "best interests" of children.