By EUobserver

Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has contradicted claims by EU Council president Charles Michel that Turkey was to blame for a recent fiasco, which saw the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, given a second-class seat in a mini-summit in Ankara. "The protocol ... met the demands of the EU side. In other words, the seating arrangement was designed to meet their demands and suggestions," Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday.