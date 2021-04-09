By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron has pledged to close the École nationale d'administration (ENA), an elite French academy, which admits fewer than 100 students a year, who are fast-tracked into top civil service posts, and which educated four French presidents, including Macron. The move comes in response to popular anger against social inequality ahead of next year's elections. The ENA closure marked a "profound revolution in terms of recruitment", Macron said.