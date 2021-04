By EUobserver

Russia urged Slovakia on Thursday to return thousands of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, after Bratislava's drug agency said the jab batches it had received were different from those being reviewed by the EU medicine agency, Reuters reported. Slovakia bought 200,000 doses of Sputnik V last month. However, Slovakia's drug agency has not been able to assess the jab, due to gaps in data provided by Moscow.