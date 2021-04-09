Ticker
Italy's Draghi calls Turkey's Erdoğan a 'dictator'
By EUobserver
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi on Thursday called Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a "dictator", drawing condemnation from Ankara. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel met Erdoğan Tuesday, but the Commission chief was left with no seat, causing a stir. Draghi said "with these, let's call them what they are - dictators ... one nonetheless has to coordinate, one has to be frank".