Friday

9th Apr 2021

Ticker

White House urges 'calm' after Northern Ireland riots

By

US president Joe Biden, who has Irish roots, has called for "calm" in Northern Ireland, following sectarian riots over post-Brexit border arrangements. "We're concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in calls for calm," the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said. "We welcome the provisions in ... the Northern Ireland protocol," she added, referring to the Brexit border deal.

Exclusive

Four deaths after taking Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Four people recently died after taking Russia's Sputnik V anti-corona jab in previously unreported cases, which are being taken "seriously" by the EU regulator, the European Medicines Agency.

Opinion

After 50 years, where do Roma rights stand now?

Beatings, forced sterilisation, police violence and fire bombings by right-wing extremists against Romani communities are still a reality in Europe. The corona pandemic only worsened this situation.

