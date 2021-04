By EUobserver

Merkel loyalist Armin Laschet (CDU) and Bavarian leader Markus Söder (CSU) have both said they are ready to run for Germany's chancellorship in September elections. The conservative Christian Democrat-Christian Social Union bloc must now decide. The CDU and CSU are part of a grand coalition with the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD). Merkel - who has been chancellor since 2005 - said she would not stand again.