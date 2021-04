By EUobserver

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels this week (13 to 15 April) as part of a wider effort to shore up transatlantic relations. "In Brussels, secretary Blinken will join secretary of defense Lloyd Austin to consult with our Nato allies and partners on a range of shared priorities," according to the US state department. Blinken will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European counterparts.