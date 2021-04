By EUobserver

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov has revealed that the major new vaccine supply contract the EU is seeking from Pfizer-BioNTech from 2022 will be at a significantly increased price, Reuters writes. "Pfizer's (price) was €12, then increased to €15.50. Now for 2022 and 2023 the European Union contracts are being signed for 900 million vaccines, but already at a price of €19.50" Borissov said.