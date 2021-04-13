Ticker
EU sanctions commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard
By EUobserver
The EU has imposed sanctions on eight Iranian militia commanders and police chiefs, including the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards, over a deadly crackdown in November 2019, Reuters reports. "[Revolutionary Guard commander] Hossein Salami took part in the sessions that resulted in the orders to use lethal force to suppress the November 2019 protests. Salami therefore bears responsibility for serious human rights violations in Iran," the EU said.