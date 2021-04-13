Ticker
Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries to EU begin
By EUobserver
The pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson on Monday started delivering its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to EU countries, a European Commission spokesperson said. Under existing contracts, the American company has committed to delivering 55 million doses to the EU by the end of June and further 120 million in the third quarter, from July to September. In 2021, the company will supply 200 million doses to the EU, Norway and Iceland.