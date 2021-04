By EUobserver

The European Investment Bank (EIB) in Luxembourg is to manage €5bn of the €32bn that Greece is set to get in grants and loans from the EU's pandemic recovery fund, with a focus on green and digital-sector investments, Reuters reports. "It's in fact the first EIB cooperation to implement investments by the recovery and resilience facility anywhere in Europe," the bank's vice president Christian Kettel Thomsen said on Monday.