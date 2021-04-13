Ticker
Putin refuses to talk about military build-up, Ukraine says
By EUobserver
Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border, but Moscow said its soldiers were on its own territory, unlike US forces in the region, Reuters writes. Kiev and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbas region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-proxy forces in a conflict since 2014.