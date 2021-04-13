Ticker
US officials call for J&J vaccine pause over blood clots
By EUobserver
US health regulators on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, after six people developed blood clots, Reuters reported. Health authorities will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the cases. As of Tuesday, some 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered in the US. This week, the company has started delivering doses to EU member states.