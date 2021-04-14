Ticker
German government agrees nationwide pandemic law
By EUobserver
Germany's federal government on Tuesday agreed on controversial changes to national law, after several states failed to control the third wave of the pandemic, the AFP reported. The law would allow chancellor Angela Merkel's government to introduce nationwide curfews from 9 pm to 5 am, limit private gatherings, and close schools and enterprises in regions with high infection rates. The bill still needs to be approved by parliament.