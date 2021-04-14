By EUobserver

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow expected the Iranian nuclear deal to be saved and condemned EU sanctions against Iran, saying they could undermine ongoing nuclear talks, Deutsche Welle reports. "We expect that it will be possible to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Lavrov said, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.