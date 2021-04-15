By EUobserver

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the right to liberty and freedom of expression of Turkish journalist and author Ahmet Altan had been violated due to his detention and imprisonment on charges related to the 2016 coup attempt, Ekathimerini writes. Altan, 71, was detained over allegations that he disseminated subliminal messages related to the coup attempt during a TV programme, and articles criticising the government.