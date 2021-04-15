By EUobserver

EU Council president Charles Michel told EU Parliament group chiefs Tuesday he "regretted" the incident in Ankara last week in which EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was not given a chair, in what looked like a sexist insult, according to an AFP source. Michel also put forward a plan for "seating arrangements" and "speaking slots" that would ensure "dignified treatment of both presidents" in future, Politico reported.