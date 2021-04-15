Ticker
EU states make progress on Covid-19 'travel certificates'
By EUobserver
EU ambassadors on Wednesday agreed to launch Covid-19 travel certificates to restore tourism this summer across the EU, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. In the text, member states explicitly stated that these certificates cannot be a precondition to the exercise of free-movement rights. MEPs will adopt its mandate for negotiations with the Council later this month, paving the way to have the certificates ready in June.