By EUobserver

"We have won the war and America has lost", Haji Hekmat, a local mayor for Afghanistan's Islamist army and shadow government, the Taliban, has told the BBC, echoing wider sentiment in the country following a US announcement that it was pulling out remaining troops in September. The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. It currently has some 3,500 soldiers there as part of a 9,600-strong Nato force.