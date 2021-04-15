Thursday

15th Apr 2021

Somalia president defies EU with long election delay

Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, has signed a law to extend his mandate for two years, while holding elections in that time-frame, following a delayed national vote in February, AP reports, in what could further destabilise one of Africa's most troubled states. The EU previously called the mandate-extension a "grave threat" and warned of sanctions, amid concern on opposition protests and further jihadist attacks if he went ahead.

Opinion

