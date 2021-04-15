By EUobserver

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has snubbed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence in Kiev. Her office cited a "heavy agenda" in a letter seen by Politico, but the celebration falls in August, when EU institutions are closed for the summer break. Her letter was also signed by her cabinet chief, Björn Seibert, instead of herself, in a protocol faux pas.