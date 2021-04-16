Ticker
Biden sanctions Russia for US election interference
By EUobserver
The Biden administration has announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and broad sanctions against Russian officials and companies in retaliation for Moscow's interference in elections and cyber-espionage campaigns, The Guardian writes. "I have determined that specified harmful foreign activities of the [Russian] government … constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Biden wrote in a letter to Congress.