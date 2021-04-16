Ticker
Study: Higher risk of blood clots from Covid than vaccines
By EUobserver
British researchers said on Thursday that the risk of brain blood clots from Covid-19 is much higher than from the vaccines, Reuters reported. A study examining 500,000 coronavirus patients found these very rare blood clots had occurred at a rate of 39 out of a million people following infection. By comparison, European Medicines Agency figures indicate that five in a million people reported blood clots after getting AstraZeneca.