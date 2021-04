By EUobserver

Lithuania has said it wanted any AstraZeneca vaccines that Denmark did not need, after Denmark stopped its use over blood-clotting concerns. "Regretfully, we still have fewer vaccines than people willing to be vaccinated," Lithuanian prime minister Ingrida Šimonytė said on Thursday. "Therefore, Lithuania has expressed readiness to take as many doses of AatraZeneca as Denmark is ready to share," she added.