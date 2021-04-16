By EUobserver

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is suffering from "multiple hernias and protrusions in his spine" and a "heavy cough and fevers", which could indicate tuberculosis, but he is being denied outside medical attention, while prison doctors give him basic painkillers, his associates said in a letter to EU foreign ministers meeting Monday. Concerns for his safety should be "one of the focal points" of the ministers' discussions, they added.