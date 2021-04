By EUobserver

US president Joe Biden has reiterated his enmity to Russian-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. "I've been opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time ... that issue is still in play," he said Thursday, amid US sanctions threats. "The only way Germany will give up Nord Stream 2 is if the GRU [Russian intelligence] breaks into the Bundestag and crucifies [German chancellor Angela] Merkel," an EU diplomat joked.