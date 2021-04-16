By EUobserver

"You come out here, and try to accuse Turkey, to give a message to your country. It is not possible for me to accept this," Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias in Ankara Thursday, at a meeting designed to mend relations. Dendias had accused Turkish warplanes of violating Greek airspace and Turkey of spreading "fake news" over their confrontation on gas-drilling in Greek-claimed waters.