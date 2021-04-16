Ticker
MEPs call for mass surveillance ban in EU public spaces
By EUobserver
A cross-party group of 40 MEPs called on Thursday on the European Commission to ban biometric identification technology in public spaces. A leak of the forthcoming EU artificial intelligence (AI) regulation states systems used for "indiscriminate surveillance" would be prohibited in the EU. However, this would not apply to public authorities when justified "in order to safeguard public security". The legislative proposal is expected to be published next week.