A cross-party group of 40 MEPs called on Thursday on the European Commission to ban biometric identification technology in public spaces. A leak of the forthcoming EU artificial intelligence (AI) regulation states systems used for "indiscriminate surveillance" would be prohibited in the EU. However, this would not apply to public authorities when justified "in order to safeguard public security". The legislative proposal is expected to be published next week.

Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

Ukraine has invited EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to visit its front line with Russia, in what one EU diplomat said would be his "best revenge" for his recent humiliation in Moscow.

Polish court pushes out critical ombudsman

The controversial Constitutional Tribunal ruled that legislation, setting out that the ombudsman stays in office until lawmakers pick a new one, was unconstitutional.

Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub

Ukraine's president invited EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to independence celebrations end of August. Citing a busy schedule, her subordinate said 'no' in an unsent letter. Asked what is on her agenda, the commission can't say.

