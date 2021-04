By EUobserver

A dual US-Belarusian citizen, Yuri Zenkovich, and a Belarusian dissident, Alexander Feduta, were behind plans to assassinate Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko in a putsch on 9 May, Russia's main spy service, the FSB, said Sunday after arresting the two men. Lukashenko, this weekend, said the US was behind a speared plot to kill or kidnap his children. But the US state department said this was "absolutely untrue".