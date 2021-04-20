Ticker
UK soccer clubs to join European 'Super League'
By EUobserver
Five of the UK's biggest soccer clubs - Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - are to join three top teams from Spain and three from Italy to create a European 'Super League', The Times has reported. But the move, which threatens existing tournaments organised by European football federation UEFA, came under fire from the British and French governments, as a money-grab which threatened fans' interests.