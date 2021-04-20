Tuesday

UK soccer clubs to join European 'Super League'

Five of the UK's biggest soccer clubs - Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - are to join three top teams from Spain and three from Italy to create a European 'Super League', The Times has reported. But the move, which threatens existing tournaments organised by European football federation UEFA, came under fire from the British and French governments, as a money-grab which threatened fans' interests.

Czech leader downplays Russian bomb attack

The Czech government has downplayed the significance of Russia's lethal attack on a weapons depot in 2014, but further retaliatory measures, including at EU or Nato level, could follow.

No trolling: EU launches platform to hear citizens' views

The Conference on the Future of Europe, thrown off-track by the pandemic and then by an intra-institutional fight over its leadership, will officially kick off on 9 May, but EU citizens can already start the debate online.

Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine

Palestine is holding its first general legislative election in 15 years on 22 May. Its president has requested an EU mission to observe the elections but Israel has yet to respond - meaning the mission may not happen.

Opinion

How May election could see an independent Scotland by 2023

Between June 2020 and February 2021, 22 consecutive opinion polls indicated majorities in favour of Scottish independence. That kind of sustained support for statehood is unprecedented in modern Scottish history.

EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis

The risk of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dying in prison, as well as Russian aggression in Ukraine and in EU states, is to dominate foreign ministers' talks on Monday.

News in Brief

  1. German ruling party backs Laschet as chancellor candidate
  2. EU orders additional 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines
  3. EU sanctions Myanmar junta finance firms
  4. EU declines new Russia sanctions over Ukraine
  5. Thunberg donates €100,000 to tackle vaccine inequality
  6. Greece opens for some tourists without quarantine
  7. German Greens put forward first-ever chancellor candidate
  8. Hunger-striking Navlany transferred to prison hospital

