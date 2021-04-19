Ticker
Report: Hungary vetoes EU statement on China
By EUobserver
Hungary, on Friday, blocked the EU from issuing a statement criticising China for jailing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters. "Hungary's argument was that the EU already has too many issues with China," one EU diplomat said, referring to recent European sanctions over China's abuses of its Uighur Muslim minority. China is a major investor in Hungary, where it is building a new university.