By EUobserver

Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša reportedly told a senior Bosnian politician, Šefik Džaferović, on Friday that "there was no non-paper that could be linked to the government of Slovenia, which would include redrawing [Bosnia's] borders", according to Džaferović's readout of their call. The informal paper, allegedly sent to EU officials by Slovenia in February, has caused a diplomatic storm, with Germany joining the US in saying that partition was unacceptable.