By EUobserver

Thierry Breton, the EU's internal markets commissioner, said Sunday that "nothing is decided" concerning the bloc's plans to open further contracts with vaccine-maker AstraZeneca, Deutsche Welle writes. AstraZeneca has delivered fewer than a quarter of the doses it initially promised to the EU. "We're pragmatic. My priority, as far as the vaccines are concerned, is to ensure that the firms we have contracts with deliver them punctually," Breton said.