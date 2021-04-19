Monday

19th Apr 2021

Ticker

EU might not order any more AstraZeneca vaccines

By

Thierry Breton, the EU's internal markets commissioner, said Sunday that "nothing is decided" concerning the bloc's plans to open further contracts with vaccine-maker AstraZeneca, Deutsche Welle writes. AstraZeneca has delivered fewer than a quarter of the doses it initially promised to the EU. "We're pragmatic. My priority, as far as the vaccines are concerned, is to ensure that the firms we have contracts with deliver them punctually," Breton said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis

The risk of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dying in prison, as well as Russian aggression in Ukraine and in EU states, is to dominate foreign ministers' talks on Monday.

'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call

The unbalanced distribution of vaccines globally has triggered calls to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines. But an analysis of lobbying by watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory revealed how Big Pharma has influenced the EU Commission's position.

Frontex guilty of inflating legal fees against activists

A lawyer for Frontex billed too many hours in a case against transparency activists, the General Court of the European Union ruled. The agency had demanded a €23,700 legal bill from the activists - now reduced by over half.

Opinion

Why EU needs to be wary that AI will increase racial profiling

This week the EU announces new regulations on artificial intelligence. It needs to set clear limits on the most harmful uses of AI, including predictive policing, biometric mass surveillance, and applications that exacerbate historic patterns of racist policing.

Opinion

Just cancel the Future of Europe Conference

After spending an estimated €200m and countless months in meetings, the conference will likely release a grand statement along the lines of 'making the EU more inclusive, more competitive, sustainable, green',

News in Brief

  1. Swiss drug-maker puts EU vaccine deliveries before UK
  2. EU might not order any more AstraZeneca vaccines
  3. Spanish police raid factory making 3D-printed weapons
  4. Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats
  5. Slovenia leader denies drafting Bosnia break-up plan
  6. Report: Italy risks fumbling EU economic recovery plan
  7. Report: Hungary vetoes EU statement on China
  8. UK soccer clubs to join European 'Super League'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis
  2. 'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call
  3. Frontex guilty of inflating legal fees against activists
  4. Online 'Future EU Conference' and AI strategy This WEEK
  5. Why EU needs to be wary that AI will increase racial profiling
  6. Just cancel the Future of Europe Conference
  7. US rejects Slovenia-linked plan to break up Bosnia
  8. Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us